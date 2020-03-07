Local Matters

March 7, 2020 - 9:38am

Pavilion defeats #1 seed Filmore in section V final 50-37

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, basketball, pavilion hs, Pavilion.

img_6030.bt_.jpg

The Pavilion Lady Gophers are the Cinderella team of Section V in 2020, starting out the tournament as a #7 and defeating, on their way to a Class D1 crown, #2 Prattsburgh and #1 Filmore.

Friday at Letchworth, the Gophers trounced the top-seeded team 50-37.

No stats are available for the game.

In the Class D2 sectional, Elba won its fourth-straight title beating Andover 48-40. (The Batavian was there for video coverage; with multiple things to cover today, it will be a day or two before I can edit and post the video).

Photos by Thomas Ognibene via Steve Ognibene Photography

To view or purchase prints, click here.

img_5650.bt_.jpg

img_5556.bt_.jpg

img_5695.bt_.jpg

img_5778.bt_.jpg

img_5552.bt_.jpg

img_6062.bt_.jpg

