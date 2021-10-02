Local Matters

October 2, 2021 - 10:00am

Pembroke victorious for Homecoming

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, sports, football.

img_1302pemmbroke.jpg

On Homecoming night, Pembroke prevailed over Canisteo-Greenwood 30-14.

Tyson Totten rushed 23 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Felski, six carries, 32 yards  and one rushing TD and one TD reception.

Cayden Pfalzer was 5-10 passing for 41 yards a TD.

Chase Guzdek had three catches for 80 yards and Dakota von Kramer had a six-yard TD reception.

On defense, Pfalzer, four tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery. Guzdek, four tackles. Jacob Dulski and Alex Lamb each had an interception.

Photos by Elizabeth Gabbey.

img_1101_pemmbroke.jpg

img_1240pemmbroke.jpg

img_1239pemmbroke.jpg

img_1261pemmbroke.jpg

img_1272pemmbroke.jpg

