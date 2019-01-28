Pembroke woman admits to destroying ex-boyfriend's Harley in fire

Jacqueline Saeli

A 52-year-old Pembroke woman who started a fire that destroyed her ex-boyfriend's Harley-Davidson entered a guilty plea to attempted arson in the third degree, a Class D felony, this morning just before jury selection in her criminal trial.

Judge Charles Zambito said Jacqueline M. Saeli can avoid a prison term if she makes full restitution before she is sentenced at 1:30 p.m., March 29.

District Attorney Lawrence Friedman said after her appearance that it's expected Saeli will make a $10,000 payment this week.

Saeli, of North Lake Road, was arrested following a Jan. 6 fire at 8455 N. Lake Road, Pembroke, that destroyed a garage and the bike and was determined to be arson by Deputy Ryan Young, Investigator Chris Parker, and personnel from Pembroke Fire Department and the Emergency Management Office.