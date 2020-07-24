July 24, 2020 - 4:13pm
People in Batavia, Le Roy, and Pembroke test positive for COVID-19
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia, Le Roy and Pembroke.
- One of the positive individuals is less than 20 and two individuals are in their 50s
- One of the positive individuals was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Zero of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Six new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The positive individual resides in Albion.
- The positive individual is in their 50s.
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Zero of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.