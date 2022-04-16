Local Matters

April 16, 2022 - 12:50pm

Photo: Big tip benefits GO Art!

img_1019.jpg

Lucine Kauffman, right, reacts to a generous tip she received during Friday night's celebrity bartender challenge at GO Art! in Batavia.

Lucine, former supervisor for the Town of Elba, was up against her husband, local author Bill Kauffman.

The winner on Friday was Lucine, who earned $65.32 in tips to $62.01 for Bill.

All the tips are donations to GO Art!

