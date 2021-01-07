Local Matters

January 7, 2021 - 11:11pm

Photos and Video: Retirement Ceremony John Condidorio and Chris Haward, Le Roy PD

posted by Howard B. Owens in le roy pd, Le Roy, chris hayward, john condidorio.
The long and distinguished careers in law enforcement for Le Roy PD Chief Chris Hayward and Detective John Condidorio came to a close Thurday with a ceremony at Village Hall attended by members of the LE community from throughout the county.

The two men were honored also with commemorative shadow boxes presented by incoming Chief Gregg Kellogg, a new sidearm, and awards from the Le Roy Fire Department, presented by Chief Tom Wood and District President Jerry Diskin.

