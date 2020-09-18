Local Matters

September 18, 2020 - 3:11pm

Photos: Another documentary film crew visits the Pok-A-Dot

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pok-A-Dot, news, batavia.

A filmmaking crew from Buffalo, working for BlackRock Investments, was in Batavia on Thursday morning, at the Pok-A-Dot to film a segment for Black Rock's online video series, 60-Second Docs.

As part of the series, BlackRock features small businesses, especially women-owned businesses (in this case, Phyllis Pastore-Beers and Leona Pastore) with an emphasis now on how businesses are recovering from/coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

Top three photos submitted by Tim Beers. The bottom photo by Nici Johnson.

