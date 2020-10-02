Local Matters

October 2, 2020 - 6:19pm

Photos: City firefighters done pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness month

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Fire, batavia, news.

This year as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, city firefighters are wearing pink ribbon pins on their lapels.

"It's a small way to show them that they are the real heroes," Chief Stephano Napolitano said. "Everyone calls firefighters the heroes but breast cancer survivors, those people who are fighting breast cancer, and those who lost the fight, they are the real heroes."

Napolitano's late mother survived breast cancer so this is a cause, he said, that is near and dear to his heart.

Submitted photos.

blue button