October 28, 2021 - 4:49pm

Photos: Elba wins first-round sectional volleyball match

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, sports, volleyball.

Elba beat Marion in five sets yesterday at Elba in the Class D Girls Volleyball Sectional Quarter file.

Elba won the second, fourth, and fifth sets, 25-16, 27-25, and 25-10.  They lost sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-21.

Laci Sewar had six aces, six kills, and 16 digs.  Carolyn Sybertz, six aces, four kills, and seven digs.  Rachel Walls, eight kills and five digs.  Sydney Reilly, 35 digs and two aces.  Alexandra Belluscio, five kills, and two blocks.  Kennedy Augello, 19 assists.

Phots by Debra Reilly.

