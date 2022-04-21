Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 21, 2022 - 5:04pm

Photos: Humphrey Symposium on climate change at GCC

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, Humphrey Symposium, news, climate change.

gccsymposium2022.jpg

"Climate Change and Sustainability" was the topic of today's Wolcott J. Humphrey Symposium on Leadership and Community Life in the Call Arena at GCC.

Peter Boyd, a lecturer at the Yale School of the Environment and Founder and CEO of Time4Good, was the keynote speaker.  He outlined the scope and nature of the climate crisis as well as discussed options for slowing global warming.

His talk was followed by a panel discussion with William D. Carleton, general manager of solar operations and maintenance, Suzanne Hunt, co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards, Dan O'Connell, general manager at Plug Power, and Curt A. Gooch, dairy environmental system solutions expert at Land O'Lakes.

gccsymposium2022-2.jpg

gccsymposium2022-3.jpg

gccsymposium2022-4.jpg

gccsymposium2022-5.jpg

gccsymposium2022-6.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break