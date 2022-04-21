Photos: Humphrey Symposium on climate change at GCC

"Climate Change and Sustainability" was the topic of today's Wolcott J. Humphrey Symposium on Leadership and Community Life in the Call Arena at GCC.

Peter Boyd, a lecturer at the Yale School of the Environment and Founder and CEO of Time4Good, was the keynote speaker. He outlined the scope and nature of the climate crisis as well as discussed options for slowing global warming.

His talk was followed by a panel discussion with William D. Carleton, general manager of solar operations and maintenance, Suzanne Hunt, co-owner of Hunt Country Vineyards, Dan O'Connell, general manager at Plug Power, and Curt A. Gooch, dairy environmental system solutions expert at Land O'Lakes.