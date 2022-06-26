Local Matters

June 26, 2022 - 2:25pm

Photos: Randy Houser at Jam at the Ridge

posted by Howard B. Owens in jam at the ridge, Le Roy, arts, entertainment, music, news.

Broken Bow Records recording artist Randy Houser headlined an evening of live music at Jam at the Ridge Campground in Le Roy on Saturday.

He had his first hit single in 2008 with "Boots on" and hit the number one spot in 2013 with "How Country Feels."  He opened the show with his #3 chart-topper, "Like a Cowboy."

Photos by Howard Owens

