June 22, 2019 - 9:51am

Photos: Survivor kicks of 2019 concert series at Batavia Downs

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Downs, batavia, music, arts, entertainment, news.

survivorbataviadowns2019.jpg

Survivor opened the 2019 concert season at Batavia Downs on Friday night.

Here's the lineup for the rest of the summer:

  • June 28 -- Queensryche
  • July 5 -- Kim Mitchell
  • July 12 -- Journey Former Lead Vocalist Steve Augeri
  • July 19 -- Gin Blossoms
  • July 26 -- Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
  • Aug. 2 -- Tanya Tucker
  • Aug. 9 -- Theory Of A Deadman

survivorbataviadowns2019-2.jpg

survivorbataviadowns2019-3.jpg

survivorbataviadowns2019-4.jpg

Comments

