Poetry Month: Sonnet 29 by William Shakespeare

Video Sponsor

April is National Poetry Month and so, as we shelter in place, The Batavian will strive to bring a little light into your life with poetry.

This morning, we present Emilio Viera reading Sonnet 29 by William Shakespeare. Viera is a member of Harvester 56 Theater/Batavia Players.

We welcome your contribution to our daily video posting. Submit a video of yourself reading a favorite poem to [email protected]

Tonight at 8 o'clock, The Batavian is hosting a live poetry reading featuring three Western New York poets, Scott W. Williams, Maria Sebastian, and Christopher M. Waide. Here's a link to the YouTube live stream so you can set a reminder for yourself to watch.

Below is a video from YouTube about Sonnet 29.