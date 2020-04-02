Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 2, 2020 - 11:09am

Poetry Month: Sonnet 29 by William Shakespeare

posted by Howard B. Owens in poetry, National Poetry Month, Batavia Players, video, news.
Video Sponsor

April is National Poetry Month and so, as we shelter in place, The Batavian will strive to bring a little light into your life with poetry.

This morning, we present Emilio Viera reading Sonnet 29 by William Shakespeare. Viera is a member of Harvester 56 Theater/Batavia Players.

We welcome your contribution to our daily video posting. Submit a video of yourself reading a favorite poem to [email protected]

Tonight at 8 o'clock, The Batavian is hosting a live poetry reading featuring three Western New York poets, Scott W. Williams, Maria Sebastian, and Christopher M. Waide. Here's a link to the YouTube live stream so you can set a reminder for yourself to watch.

Below is a video from YouTube about Sonnet 29.

Calendar

April 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button