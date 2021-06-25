Local Matters

June 25, 2021 - 5:52pm

Police looking for missing 66-year-old Batavia man

posted by Howard B. Owens in missing person, batavia, news, notify.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lewis A. Morris who was reported missing from his home in the City of Batavia on June 25th, 2021.

Mr. Morris was last seen at his residence on June 25th, 2021 at approximately 12:30 a.m. and reportedly may have left sometime before 3:00 a.m. Mr. Morris is believed to be with his vehicle which is a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, 4-door sedan, black, with New York registration - JAT5955.

Morris is described as an African American male, age 66, there is currently no clothing description available. His photo accompanies this news release. Anyone who sees Morris, or his vehicle, should call their local law enforcement agency.

Please be prepared to provide his current location and clothing description. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Batavia Police Department without delay at (585) 345-6350.

