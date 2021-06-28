Local Matters

June 28, 2021 - 3:16am

Porch fire reported at residence on Gilhooly Road, Alexlander

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, alexander.

A porch fire is reported at 4225 Gilhooly Road, Alexander.

All occupants are out of the house.

Initial response, Alexnder Fire and Town of Batavia Fire. An additional response requested from the City's Fast Team, Bethany, Darien, and East Pembroke.

UPDATE 3:20 a.m.: National Grid requested to the scene.

UPDATE 3:22 a.m.: The City's Third Platoon is recalled to headquarters to standby.

UPDATE  3:28 a.m.: Tankers from Stafford and Pavilion requested to the scene.  

