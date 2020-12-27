Possible fire reported on Gabbey Road, Pembroke

A possible chimney fire or furnace problem is reported at 1173 Gabbey Road, Pembroke.

Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, and City of Batavia's Fast Team is dispatched.

UPDATE 10:41 p.m.: The caller at the residence contacted a commander at City Fire and informed the commander that sparks and/or flames could be seen coming out of the top of the chimney. A service provider had advised the caller that the company would check on the chimney tomorrow. The commander advised the caller to evacuate. The Indian Falls chief is asking City Fire to continue non-emergency. The residence is being evacuated per the emergency dispatcher.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: Chief on scene reports nothing showing.

UPDATE 10:47 p.m.: City Fire can go back in service. No fire.