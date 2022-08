Traffic has been shut down on the Thruway of a possible serious-injury accident in East Pembroke near Slusser Road.

A semi-truck has gone off the roadway and a pickup truck may have struck a bridge.

There is possible entrapment.

UPDATE 6:17 p.m.: Town of Batavia's rescue requested to the Thruway to assist East Pembroke. Corfu requested to standby in quarters to cover East Pembroke calls.