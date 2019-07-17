Possible serious injury accident reported in Darien

A two-car accident with serious injuries is reported on Route 20 at Harlow Road, Darien, is reported.

One person may be laying in the roadway.

A third ambulance is requested to the scene.

Darien Fire and ambulance were dispatched.

UPDATE 10:52 p.m.: Entrampement reported.

UPDATE 11 p.m.: Mercy Flight dispatched.

UPDATE 11:50 p.m. (via Alecia Kaus/Video News Service, at the scene): A vehicle with four young women (ages 18 to 20) from Pennsylvania southbound on Route 20 when the driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crossed into Route 20 where it was struck by a westbound Jeep. The male driver and three female occupants of the Jeep are from Jamestown. The driver of the southbound car was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC. The front passenger was taken by ground ambulance to ECMC, as were the four occupants of the Jeep. The backseat passengers of the southbound car were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. Trooper Parucki said neither drinking nor drugs were a factor in the accident. (Photos by Alecia Kaus)