Possible serious injury accident reported on Ellicott Street Road, Bethany

A motor vehicle accident is reported in the area of 6049 Ellicott Street Road, Bethany.

The original dispatch said a possible serious injury with one person unresponsive.

When a first responder arrived on the scene, he reported three occupants self-extricated.

Mercy Flight out of Canandaigua is responding

Bethany Fire, Stafford Fire, and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 10:54 p.m.: A silver SUV was southbound on Route 63, and it stopped to make a lefthand turn into the residence of the vehicle's occupants. Meanwhile, a Ford pick-up that was also southbound rearended the SUV. The driver of the pick-up said he didn't see the turn signal until the last second, according to Sergeant Andrew Hale of Genesee County Sheriff's Office. There are no skid marks, and both drivers were uninjured, Hale said. The female passenger in the SUV was initially unresponsive. When a deputy arrived on scene, the passenger was out of the vehicle and walking. She was transported by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution, Hale said.

Photos by Howard Owens