June 4, 2020 - 6:18pm

Public Health reports one recovery, one new COVID-19-positive test

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • As of 2 p.m.
    • Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 192 positive cases.
      • The new positive individual resides in Pembroke.
      • The person is in their 50s.
      • The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
      • One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
      • Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
    • Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 238 positive cases.
      • Two of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
      • Seventeen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
      • We are sorry to report the death of one of our county residents. The individual was a resident of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals during this very challenging time.

