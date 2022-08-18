Rabies treatment may be necessary for person bit by dog that can't be located

A request from the Health Department for information on a dog that bit a person on Aug. 2 failed to yield any tips so the health department has offered the victim "post-exposure rabies treatment," according to Kaitlin Pettine, public information officer for the department.

According to the initial news release, a person was bit on Jerome Place near East Main Street in the City of Batavia at 9 a.m., Aug. 2. The dog bit the victim's arm. The dog then ran across Main Street in a westerly direction.

The dog was described as a solid, dark gray dog with a bright blue collar. The dog resembled a pit bull or bulldog.

If you have information about the location of the dog and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.