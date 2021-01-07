Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 7, 2021 - 3:57pm

Rath condemns violence in nation's capital

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ed Rath, news, 61st senate district.

Statement from State Senator Ed Rath:

"The brutality we saw yesterday that unfolded inside our nation’s capital is unacceptable and deeply disturbing.  While the right to peacefully protest is part of the foundation of our country, what we saw yesterday cannot and will not be tolerated.  We must have respect for each other, no matter what political party, and we must have respect for our law enforcement and the rule of law."

Calendar

January 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button