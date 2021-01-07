January 7, 2021 - 3:57pm
Rath condemns violence in nation's capital
posted by Howard B. Owens in Ed Rath, news, 61st senate district.
Statement from State Senator Ed Rath:
"The brutality we saw yesterday that unfolded inside our nation’s capital is unacceptable and deeply disturbing. While the right to peacefully protest is part of the foundation of our country, what we saw yesterday cannot and will not be tolerated. We must have respect for each other, no matter what political party, and we must have respect for our law enforcement and the rule of law."