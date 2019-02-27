Robbery at Speedway, suspect in custody

Daryl Leach

A robbery at the Speedway at Oak and Main in Batavia was reported at about 9:55 p.m., Tuesday.

Det. Eric Hill said Daryl Leach, 37, of State Street, Batavia, has been identified as the suspect and taken into custody.

Leach, who is currently on parole, made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was found at a location on Swamp Road and taken into custody with the assistance of NYS Parole and the Sheriff's Office.

It's believed Leach acted alone.

Nobody was hurt in the robbery.

In October 2003, Leach was sent to prison by a judge in Livingston County on a 12- to 15-year sentence on convictions for grand larceny, 4th, attempted robbery, 1st, attempted assault, 1st, and robbery, 3rd. He was released from prison in July with parole lasting into 2023. He also had an attempted robbery conviction in 1999.