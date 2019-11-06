Rogers beats Bonarigo, Libertarian finishes second in Ward 3, Briggs wins Ward 5

In a rare contested race for City Court judges seat, Durin Rogers holds a lead over Ben Bonarigo and will likely be the winner once all of the absentee ballots are counted.

Rogers has 1,662 votes in the unofficial tally by the county elections office to 1,447 for Bonarigo for a 215 vote difference.

There were 288 absentee ballots requested and 170 have been returned so far. Bonarigo would need to pick up nearly all of the absentee ballots to be declared the winner.

The other notable election result from Tuesday was in the City of Batavia's third ward, which incumbent John Canele won but a Libertarian Party candidate came in second. Canele, on the Republican line, received 260 votes. Deborah Kerr Rosenbeck received 166. Democratic candidate Nicholas Russo received 123. It might very well be the first time in City history that a third-party candidate outpolled a major party candidate.

In the other contested City Council race, in Ward 5, incumbent Kathy Briggs garnered 210 votes to 148 for challenger Sam DiSalvo.

In the one contested County Legislature race, in District 8, incumbent Marianne Clattenburg won with 684 votes to 159 for Colin McAlister.

In other contested races around the county:

Town clerk, Alexander: Lisa L. Lyons, 205, Shannon E. Tiede, 171

Town clerk, Bergen: Michele M. Smith, 467, Connie VanHoute, 146

Town council, Bethany (vote for 2): Timothy D. Embt, 265, Josiah Berkemeier, 141, Jeffrey R. Fluker, 287

Supervisor, Byron: Peter N. Yasses, 275, Gerald L. Heins, 270

Town justice, Darien (vote for 2): Gary A. Graber, 505, Jennifer R. Nunnery, 459, Michelle M. Krzemien, 440

Highway superintendent, Pavilion: Joel M. Offhaus, 267, Doug Elliott, 71

Town justice, Pembroke: Joseph P. Iannello, 217, Donald M. O'Connor, 612

Check this post later for a video from the evening.