Rollover accident reported on Lewiston Road in Alabama

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the are of 1093 Lewiston Road, Alabama.

Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.

Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

An off-duty police officer is on scene and he reports a person is pinned in the vehicle but is conscious and alert.

UPDATE 7:23 a.m.: The person is reportedly out of the vehicle, only minor neck pain reported as injuries.