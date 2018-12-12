December 12, 2018 - 7:22am
Rollover accident reported on Lewiston Road in Alabama
A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the are of 1093 Lewiston Road, Alabama.
Dispatchers are checking on the availability of Mercy Flight.
Alabama Fire and Mercy EMS responding.
An off-duty police officer is on scene and he reports a person is pinned in the vehicle but is conscious and alert.
UPDATE 7:23 a.m.: The person is reportedly out of the vehicle, only minor neck pain reported as injuries.
