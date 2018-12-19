Rotary kicks off annual basketball tournament with Christmas luncheon

The Batavia Rotary Club carried on its annual pre-Christmas tradition Tuesday with a visit from Santa and players who will participate in the Club's annual basketball tournament at Genesee Community College after the New Year.

The tournament this year tip's off at 6 p.m., Jan. 2 with a game between Notre Dame and Wellsville followed by a 7:45 p.m. game between Batavia and Cal-Mum.

The consolation game will be Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. with the championship game at 7:45 p.m.

Attica will not participate in the tournament this year because the school's marching band is participating in a New Year's Day parade and members of the basketball team are traveling with the band and they may not back it back in time for the tournament. So Wellsville is playing this year but that team's players and coaches were unable to attend Tuesday's luncheon.

Meet the captains:

Santa's visit is filled mostly with gag gifts for Rotary members. This year he recognized three members who embodied "service above self" through their volunteer efforts.

Callie McCully, Notre Dame, Ryan Stefaniak, Batavia, and Baylee Miller, Cal-Mum.