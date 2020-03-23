RTS adjusts service bus service in Genesee County

Regional Transit Service, the company that runs bus routes in Genesee County, has informed County Manager Jay Gsell that it is suspending adjusting bus service locally as a result of a directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Regional Manager John Arneth, in an email, told Gsell, "We instead will provide what we refer to as Dial-A-Ride service where passengers will call the day before the ride and schedule a specific pickup location and drop-off location. Governor’s office has directed us to inform passengers to stay 6 feet away from drivers and other passengers. Also, only 'essential' transportation should be performed for food shopping, medical appointments (but are informing callers not to ride if sick) and work."

CLARIFICATION: A spokesman for RTS asked that remove the word "suspend" from the headline and story and replace it with "adjust." He said more information will be released on Tuesday that will provide more details on the changes.