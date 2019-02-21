Ryan Homes breaks ground on new development in Oakwood Hills, Batavia

Press release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center is pleased by the announcement today that Ryan Homes has officially broken ground on its new residential project in Oakwood Hills in Batavia.

Ryan Homes broke ground on the first of 56 new homes which vary in size ranging from 1,483 square feet to 2,190 square feet. Affordably priced and located conveniently to all Genesee County has to offer, these new sites will sell quickly.

The Oakwood Hills project will provide single-tenant living along with homes containing up to five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a basement. All of the homes are designed with an open floor plan that places an emphasis on allowing natural light to come into the homes. The homes will be affordably priced from the $190’s.

“The growth happening within Batavia is undeniable, so it is extremely satisfying for us to be a part of fostering that growth by building more housing options for both residents and newcomers alike,” said Shawn Benzer, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager of Ryan Homes.

The Oakwood Hills development is located within a community experiencing significant business activity. Food and beverage manufacturing companies have invested nearly $500 million into the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park, and the next phases of development at the 1,250-acre WNY STAMP campus and Batavia’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative are catalyzing future growth.

“More people will be moving to Batavia and Genesee County as new opportunities and businesses open up, which means we need more housing options,” said Steve Hyde, President and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center. “Batavia is filled with so many incredible people and providing both current and future residents with beautiful places to call home is a strong asset in our continued economic growth.”

The new construction by Ryan Homes also supports Genesee County’s Smart Growth development plan and the need identified in county’s 2018 market analysis for new single-family homes. The analysis projects a housing demand for over 1,100 new single-family homes by 2040 in a mid-range growth scenario for Genesee County.

“As we recently learned from our housing needs assessment, the rise of new businesses and attractions locating in Genesee County over the next 20 years will lead to a rapidly growing demand for new housing options,” said Felipe Oltramari, director of the Genesee County Planning Department. “Targeted new home construction in Batavia helps meet our housing needs as our county continues to grow, and supports Genesee County’s Smart Growth development plan.”

Ryan Homes encourages interested prospective tenants to join a VIP list at RyanHomes.com to be the first to get information on the community and exclusive access to VIP-only offers like special pricing and incentives for the early birds.

For more information regarding the houses, visit to OakwoodHills.co.