Second death attributed to COVID-19 reported in Genesee County

Press release:

It is with great sadness that I am reporting the second confirmed death related to COVID-19 in Genesee County” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. The individual was over the age of 65 and resided in the central part of Genesee County. “Due to privacy issues, I will not be releasing further information about this individual. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient.”

The Genesee County Health Department is conducting contact tracing. Close contacts have been notified of their potential exposure to COVID- 19, and have been placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms. Individuals under mandatory quarantine who develop symptoms will be swabbed. The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are following guidance provided by the NYSDOH and CDC.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread within our communities, we must do everything we can to keep each other safe,” said Pettit. “Please remain home unless you are an essential worker or need to purchase essential household items. In that case, designate one (1) household member to do the shopping. We must work together as a community to stop the spread.”