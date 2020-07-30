Second water line break reported in Industrial Park

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department is on location of a water main break. The break is on the National Grid right-of-way south of the Industrial Park. This is in the same area as the leak last week and the area will experience similar conditions.

The area has very low pressure currently, that should become better once the main is isolated. While no customers should be without water some area homes and businesses may experience lower pressure or discolored water.

We are making all attempts to have water restored to normal as soon as possible.