Seniors take in big-scoring game but see Muckdogs on short side of 11-4 loss

For a senior-day crowd of 1,083, with a start time of 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Albert Guaimaro, a fan favorite for his past two seasons in Batavia, hit his first home run of the season.

It wasn't enough as the Muckdogs fell 11-4 to the Williamsport Crosscuters.

Milton Smith continued his strong season in Batavia gathering two hits. First baseman Sean Reynold's doubled but starter Jackson Rose had given up five runs in the first four innings (of six he pitched) and Batavia never caught up.

The Muckdogs play four of their final five regular-season games starting with a 7:05 game Thursday at home against Auburn.

Photos by Jim Burns.