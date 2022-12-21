Sentencing to be consolidated for Batavia man who admits to crime committed after prior conviction

A Batavia man accused of possessing a handgun during an incident in the area of Ellicott Street and Court Street on Sept.30 entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge on Tuesday.

Terrance Y. Williams, 23, had sought a new attorney at a previous court appearance because he thought a new attorney could get him a better deal after he committed a crime while awaiting sentencing on a drug possession conviction.

As part of his plea deal, the cases were consolidated so he could be sentenced on both convictions simultaneously, but by law, whatever sentence he gets will on both convictions will be served consecutively.

He faces up to seven years in prison on the weapons charge. He can also be placed on parole for seven years and fined up to $5,000. He's also eligible for probation. The full range of sentencing options are open to Judge Melissa Cianfrini.

He was originally going to be sentenced on Tuesday afternoon but because of a timing conflict with an ongoing, unrelated, trial, Williams will be sentenced on a later date.

He entered a guilty plea to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a Class D felony.

In August, Williams entered a guilty plea to a count of attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.