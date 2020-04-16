Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, 103 people in quarantine

Health Department Daily Briefing:

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. today: Genesee County received seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 87 positive cases. Five positive cases reside in Batavia, one resides in Bergen, and one resides in Darien. One individual is in their 20s, three individuals are in their 30s, one individual is in their 60s, and two individuals are in their 90s. Three of the positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County: One new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 35. Of the new positive cases today, one lives in Albion. One individual is in their 80s. Two have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Orleans County received notification of the first COVID-19 related death.

Due to the current limited swabbing kits, there continue to be guidelines in place for primary care providers to order COVID-19 swabbing. This is based upon screening for high risk categories. Contact your primary care provider first to discuss symptoms and ability to be swabbed.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.

When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.

If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME! Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!

