June 28, 2021 - 5:28pm

Sheriff's Office would like to find person who spray painted graffiti in County Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Bethany, news, notify.

The Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person or people who defaced public property in the Genesee County Park in the Town of Bethany.

The vandalism occurred between May 19 and May 20 at Pavilion "A" in the park, off of Raymond Road.

If anyone has information that can assist in the investigation, contact Investigator Ryan DeLong at (585) 345-3000 ext. 3572.

