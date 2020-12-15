December 15, 2020 - 5:52pm
Since yesterday, 65 new COVID cases reported, 50 recovered
- Genesee County received 64 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1510 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Elba, LeRoy, Oakfield, and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s.
- 50 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 24 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 3 of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- Orleans County received 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 903 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Carlton, Clarendon, Kendall, Murray, Ridgeway, and Yates.
- The individuals are in their 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s.
- 5 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 24 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 3 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.