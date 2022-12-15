Snow, ice, winds expected this afternoon through Sunday

A winter weather storm is heading our way, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in place to start at 4 p.m. today.

A winter weather watch has been announced for Friday evening through Sunday morning.

Initially, expected mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Starting Friday evening, heavy lake-effect snow is expected, with accumulations of nine inches or more in the most persistent lake-effect snow bands.

Travelers should plan for slippery road conditions with increased difficulty of travel where lake-effect snow is falling.