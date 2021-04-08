April 8, 2021 - 2:45pm
Society of Artists announce winners of art show at Eli Fish
posted by Howard B. Owens in Eli Fish Brewing Co., batavia, batavia society of artists, arts, news.
The Batavia Society of Artists held its first -- and they hope it will become an annual event -- Tabletop People's Choice Awards at Eli Fish Brewing Co. in March.
More than 400 people voted.
The winners and prizes:
- 1st Place $100: Joan D'Alba
- 2nd Place $50: Bethany Zimmerman
- 3rd Place $25: Brian Kemp
Photos of winning pictures posted in order. Submitted photos.
Comments