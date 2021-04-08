Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 8, 2021 - 2:45pm

Society of Artists announce winners of art show at Eli Fish

posted by Howard B. Owens in Eli Fish Brewing Co., batavia, batavia society of artists, arts, news.

joandalba.jpg

The Batavia Society of Artists held its first -- and they hope it will become an annual event -- Tabletop People's Choice Awards at Eli Fish Brewing Co. in March.  

More than 400 people voted.

The winners and prizes: 

  • 1st Place $100:  Joan D'Alba
  • 2nd Place $50:  Bethany Zimmerman
  • 3rd Place $25:  Brian Kemp

Photos of winning pictures posted in order. Submitted photos.

img_2260.jpg

mad_kemp.jpg

img_e0238.jpg

Comments

Calendar

April 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button