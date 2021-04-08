Society of Artists announce winners of art show at Eli Fish

The Batavia Society of Artists held its first -- and they hope it will become an annual event -- Tabletop People's Choice Awards at Eli Fish Brewing Co. in March.

More than 400 people voted.

The winners and prizes:

1st Place $100: Joan D'Alba

2nd Place $50: Bethany Zimmerman

3rd Place $25: Brian Kemp

Photos of winning pictures posted in order. Submitted photos.