SP4 C. Jay Hall Memorial Highway dedicated in Pembroke

Specialist Four Clarence "C. Jay" Hall, a graduate of Pembroke HS, was mortally wounded in Vietnam on Oct. 7, 1969, while allowing his comrades to achieve cover while under heavy fire.

As a result, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star.

He was honored in another way on Tuesday when Assemblyman Stephen Hawley and State Senator Ed Rath unveiled a marker commemorating a portion of Route 77 through Pembroke as SP4 C. Jay Hall Memorial Highway.

“The story of ‘C. Jay’ Hall’s sacrifice and bravery in the face of danger encapsulates the selfless spirit of our service members and is one that should be remembered for generations,” said Hawley. “Seeing the sign honoring his sacrifice unveiled today was a proud moment after working for so long to make it a reality, so I want to thank all of the local and state legislative partners I’ve worked with in the last year who helped make it happen for their dedication to getting this bill passed, as well as our local veteran organizations, who were of tremendous assistance in advocating for its creation.”

Rath also praised Hall's service and sacrifice in Vietnam.

"Ronald Reagan said, 'we're forever indebted to those who gave their lives so that we can be free,'" Rath said. "Our debt to C. Jay Hall can never be prepared but our gratitude and respect must last forever and endure the test of time. Naming and dedicating this roadway will remind all who pas here as free citizens, the sacrifice that Specialist 4 Clarence Jay Hall paid to guarantee our freedom."

Matthew Moscato, advisor to the Pembroke Veterans Outreach Club, with student Megan Stiles, who came up with the idea of honoring Hall and brought the idea to the Club and did much of the research that brought the project forward to the Legislature and other local leaders.