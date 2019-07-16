Local Matters

July 16, 2019 - 11:07am

Speedway robber gets plea-deal sentence of 2 to 4 years

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.
       Daryl Leach

A parolee who robbed the Speeway in Batavia in February got the prison term he bargained for when he entered a  guilty plea to robbery 3rd last month.

Daryl Leach will serve 2 to 4 years in prison after being sentenced this morning in County Court by Judge Charles Zambito.

The 38-year-old Leach's prior convictions include grand larceny, attempted robbery 1st, attempted assault 1st, and robbery 3rd in Genesee County in 2003 that lead to more than a dozen years in prison following a 1999 conviction in Genesee County for attempted robbery.

After Leach robbed the Speedway, he fled to a location on Swamp Road where he was located by law enforcement.

