Storm weekend closures and cancellations

Closures and cancellations announced for the weekend due to weather.

All activities and building use at Batavia City Schools are canceled for the weekend. There will be limited maintenance of district roads, parking lots and sidewalks and officials ask people to avoid using the campus during the closure.

Genesee Region Youth Travel League bowling scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion has been rescheduled for next Sunday, Jan. 27, at the same site.

The Moonlight Snowshoe and Winter Fun Hike at Genesee County Park and Forest is CANCELED for Jan. 19th and RESCHEDULED to Saturday, Jan. 26th from 7 to 9 p.m.

Richmond Memorial Library is closed today (Jan. 19), as always on Sunday, and on Monday for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, so it reopens Tuesday, Jan. 22, weather permitting.

WNY Rebels annual AAU Basketball Tryouts for boys and girls at Notre Dame High School tomorrow, Jan. 20, is canceled. They will be held instead on Sunday Jan. 27 and Sunday Feb. 10 at Notre Dame High School gymnasium. (See schedule here.) Questions? Contact Otis Thomas via email at [email protected]

The Bridal Show scheduled for tomorrow at Terry Hills has been canceled.

Indian Falls United Methodist Church is canceling services on Sunday.

Northgate Free Methodist Church’s Divorce Care groups, scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. this evening has been canceled.

Please email notifications to howar[email protected]