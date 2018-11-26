Structure fire reported at Kaiser Wilcox in Bergen

A working structure fire is reported at Kaiser Wilcox Corp. at 7062 S. Lake Street Road, Bergen.

The fire has gone to a second alarm.

Bergen fire, Le Roy fire, City of Batavia's Fast Team dispatched. South Byron requested to fill in at Bergen.

City fire's third platoon requested to the station.

The company sells and repairs heavy construction, power and farm equipment, and lawn mowers, plus it sells supplies for them.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11:06 p.m.: Mercy medics are called to the scene in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 11:12 p.m.: Mutual aid is requested from Churchville, Mumford, and Brockport.

UPDATE 11:17 p.m.: "We could use more help," says fire command. The assignment has gone to a third alarm. A firefighter reports there is now fire in the second story of the building. Rehab for firefighters is being established.

UPDATE 11:21 p.m.: Elba is called to fill in at Bergen's fire hall. Command calls for electricity to be cut. One engine from Caledonia is asked to fill in at Le Roy Fire Hall.

UPDATE 11:30 p.m.: Due to a number of hazards present, Chili's rescue unit is called to the scene.

UPDATE 11:37 p.m.: Fire command has ordered all interior firefighters out of the building out of concern for their safety. "Be aware we have a steady flow of diesel fuel going into the water mixture here," reports a firefighter.

UPDATE 12:08 a.m.: National Grid has arrived to shut off the power.

UPDATE 12:32 a.m. (by Howard): An emergency management coordinator has asked dispatch to have a DEC representative to call him.

UPDATE 12:37 a.m. (by Howard): Photos added, the only two I could get from the road. We weren't allowed in to get more photos. The chief, we were told, wouldn't be available to interview for an extended period of time. We'll try to get more information about the fire in the morning. There was no smoke showing at the time I left and a minute ago there was discussion on the scanner of the fire investigation starting.

UPDATE 1:08 a.m.: Elba is responding to the scene. Earlier, Wyoming County Correctional was unable to secure a crew to respond and assist with equipment pick up.