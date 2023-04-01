Local Matters

April 1, 2023 - 3:17pm

Students, faculty go Bald for Buck in support of cancer patients and cancer research

oabaldbucks2023.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama held a fundraiser for cancer research at Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo with its Bald for Bucks event in the high gym on Friday.

Top photo: Colton Ketchum, talking with Zach Watts from My Cut Barbershop in Batavia, was the first batter up to get his impressive curly red locks shaved off, which he said he did so he and a friend could participate together. 

The My Cut crew focusing on Colton includes Ray Williams, Connor Hyde-Hamilton, and Victor Thomas (in back).

This is the first time Oakfield-Alabama hosted the event since 2018.

Besides the crew from My Cut, barbers from Canzoneri’s and stylists from Jagged Edges participated in the event.

Photos by Howard Owens.

oabaldbucks2023-2.jpg

oabaldbucks2023red.jpg

oabaldbucks2023-3.jpg

Gavin Snyder raised the most money, $1,050, among all the students who participated.

oabaldbucks2023-4.jpg

Jackson Burndett

oabaldbucks2023-5.jpg

D.J. Anthony, from Buffalo, kept the crowded lively during the event.

oabaldbucks2023-6.jpg

oabaldbucks2023-7.jpg

Alaina Williams gets sparkle strands in her hair from a stylist with Jagged Edges.

