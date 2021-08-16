Sunday in the park with musicians and food coming up in Elba

Video Sponsor

Music, music, and more music, along with food and refreshments (some of the adult kind), are in store for those who make their way to the Village of Elba and its charming central park on Sunday.

The fun sets off at noon with Elba's own Front Porch Pickers plucking out old favorites.

Then the Simon Fletcher Trio takes the stage, starting at 1:30. Simon Fletcher is a substitute teacher at Elba Central School and the trio plays jazz and bebop.

At 3 p.m., the Old Hippies, featuring Bill and Kay McDonald, will stroll down memory lane with Vinny Pastore along with Liam and Emma Raines on guitar, violin, banjo, and vocals. There might even be a surprise artist or two joining the Old Hippies.

There will be food and drink vendors such as Lori's Delectable Edibles, Center Street Smokehouse, Los Compadres (besides tacos, margaritas!), and Pub Coffee Hub. Cirlcle B Winery and Eli Fish Brewing Company are bringing the wine and beer. For dessert: Lori's Delectable Edibles and Ice Cream and Chill.

"In all, this is going to be more music, food and fun than should be legal in NYS!!," said co-organizer Pauli Miano.

Keep in mind, the Village Park is a no-alcohol park. You can't bring in your own adult beverages but can consume what is available from licensed vendors.

These concerts are made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a re-grant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the NYS Legislature and administered by GO ART.

VIDEO: A Elba Village Park picnic earlier this summer.