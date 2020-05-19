The Ramble for 2020 is canceled

Statement from Ramble organizers:

Well, friends, we held off as long as we could but the 2020 Batavia Ramble is officially canceled.

Having to make this announcement is extremely difficult as we were holding out hope that there could be some way to keep the event going. Unfortunately due to certain timelines and requirements, it’s just not a possibility.

With that being said, we will continue to explore our options for a “Ramble-like” event for later on in the season.

(Needless to say, our team is not the give-up type. We will keep you all posted as we get a better idea of what things could look like once the dust settles a little bit.)

In the meantime, we welcome any thoughts or ideas that could help make this or any of our future events a success. Thank you all for your continued support and we hope to see you all again soon!

Sincerely,

The Ramble Posse