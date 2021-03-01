March 1, 2021 - 4:34pm
Thirty COVID cases reported in Genesee County since Friday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s and 60’s.
- 43 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 9 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 6 of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.
- We retracted three positive residents of The New York State Veterans' Home at Batavia that were determined to be duplicates.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Orleans County received 8 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 30’s, 40’s, 60’s, and 80’s.
- 3 of the new positive individuals were under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 25 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 1 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The positive cases reside in the:
Comments