Three-car accident reported on Main Road in Stafford

A three-vehicle accident with injuries is reported in the area of 6204 Main Road, Stafford.

Stafford Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.: There's a car over a trailer sitting on another vehicle. There are six patients requiring ambulances.

UPDATE: A crew with Wyatt Van Buren Tree Services was working at a location on Main Street Road. A large truck was eastbound on Main Road when it apparently made a wide turn into the westbound lane in order to turn into a residential driveway, according to Sgt. Andrew Hale of the Sheriff's Office.

A red sedan was also eastbound behind the truck. There are conflicting witness statements, Hale said, so investigators have yet to determine whether the sedan pulled to the right in order to pass the truck on the right or if the truck re-entered the eastbound lane, forcing the sedan onto the shoulder. Either way, there was a Van Buren pickup truck with a flatbed trailer parked on the south side of the roadway. The sedan drove up the trailer and hit the back of the pickup truck. There were four or five Van Buren workers on the trailer. One sustained a broken arm, another, a broken leg. Both were transported by ground ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The other crew members were transported to an area hospital for evaluation. There were no life-threatening injuries. The driver of the sedan was treated and released at the scene. There will be citations issued, Hale said, but until investigators determined exactly what happened, it's unclear which driver will be cited.

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.: The roadway has been reopened. Stafford Fire is back in service.

Photos by Howard Owens.