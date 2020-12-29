December 29, 2020 - 6:51pm
Three COVID-19 deaths reported, 52 new cases, 118 recoveries
Press release:
- Genesee County received 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 2232 positive cases.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.
- 118 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 34 of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 7 of the new positive cases are residents at the New York State Veterans Home – At Batavia.
- 6 of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- 3 of the new positive cases are residents of Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- 1 of the new positive cases are residents of Genesee Senior Living.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of a resident who resides at Genesee Senior Living and a resident who resides at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related death of three community residents. Two of the residents were over 65 years old and one was less than 65 years old.
- We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.
- Orleans County received 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1302 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19’s, 20’s, 30’s, 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s.
- 11 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 39 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 19 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
