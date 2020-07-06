July 6, 2020 - 5:24pm
Three new COVID-19 cases reported since Thursday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 3 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 228 positive cases
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia, Bethany, and Oakfield.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 30’s, one is in their 50’s, and one is in their 70’s.
- Two of the positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 3 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- No individuals are hospitalized
- Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 267 positive cases
- 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.