Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 6, 2020 - 5:24pm

Three new COVID-19 cases reported since Thursday

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

As of 2:00 p.m.

  • Genesee County received 3 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 228 positive cases
    • The positive individuals reside in Batavia, Bethany, and Oakfield.
    • One of the positive individuals is in their 30’s, one is in their 50’s, and one is in their 70’s.
    • Two of the positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • 3 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
    • No individuals are hospitalized
  • Orleans County received 0 new positive cases of COVID-19 maintaining a total of 267 positive cases
    • 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility.  We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button