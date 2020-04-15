Three new COVID-19 positive tests in Genesee County, 41 active cases, 37 recoveries

There are three new positive tests for people in Genesee County for COVID-19, the Health Department is reporting this afternoon, bringing the total of positive cases reported in the county since the pandemic reached our community to 80.

Earlier today, the Health Department reported the county's second COVID-19-related death, a person over age 65 living in the central part of the county.

There are currently 99 people in mandatory quarantine and 37 people recovered. A total of 48 of the positive cases are among people age 50 and younger, including three under age 20.

There are now 11 positive cases at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, an increase of six since Saturday.

The new cases, according to ICE:

Two 21-year-old Salvadorian nationals, and a 35-year-old Dominican national

A 24-year-old Indian national, a 41-year-old Haitian national and a 30-year-old Guatemalan national

A 33-year-old Guatemalan national.

A 62-year-old Pakistani national, a 29-year-old Somali national, a 37-year-old Honduran national and a 31-year-old Honduran national

There are no new cases since yesterday at the Veterans Hospital in Batavia.

Contrary to some social media comments, Premier Genesee in Batavia reports no positive test cases to date.

There is one person in treatment and isolation at UMMC.

O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, where some employees have expressed concern about positive cases among their coworkers, posted a statement on social media about its efforts to keep employees safe:

We applaud the recent measures taken by Governor Cuomo to stop the spread of the coronavirus and flatten the curve! At O-AT-KA Milk Products, we are dedicated to ensuring that our employees, business partners, and community stay safe, healthy and supported. In addition to our normal strict hygiene standards, we have put in place additional safety measures in our plant and office. Despite being difficult to come by, we made it a priority to provide face masks to everyone working at O-AT-KA. As of April 13th, we have supplied every employee across our facility with face coverings. People are at the heart of our business and it is because of them that we are able to ensure the stability of our national food supply chain.

Below is the full written briefing from the Genesee/Orleans Health Department:

As of 2:00 p.m. today: Genesee County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 80 positive cases The three positive cases reside in Batavia. One individual is in their 20’s, one individual is in their 40’s, and one individual is in their 90’s. The positive individuals were not on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. 2 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Genesee County received notification of the second COVID-19 related death.

Orleans County: 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 33 Of the new positive cases today, one lives in Ridgeway, one lives in Gaines, and 1 lives in Murray The ages include 1 individual is in their 40’s, 1 individual is in their 70’s and 1 individual is in their 90’s. Two have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation 3 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Due to the current limited swabbing kits, there continue to be guidelines in place for primary care providers to order COVID-19 swabbing. This is based upon screening for high risk categories. Contact your primary care provider first to discuss symptoms and the ability to be swabbed.

Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).

If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.

When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.

If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME! Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!

Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases