Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

August 29, 2022 - 6:17pm

Three people arrested at Whiz Khalif concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien, news.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Whiz Khalif concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25. All were issued appearance tickets.

Brook L. Garrett, 20 of Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard in the head.

Anthony J. Connolly, 18, of North Main Street, Angola, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Kelly J. Norah, 20, of Main Street, Brockport, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break